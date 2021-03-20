NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $6.21

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.21 or 0.00010618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and $76.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00455372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00141640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00059460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.93 or 0.00686006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00073484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 324,772,839 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.