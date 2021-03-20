Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $2.53

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $43.53 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006962 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,628,293 coins and its circulating supply is 17,233,785 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

