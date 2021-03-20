Nerve Finance (NRV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $469,818.00

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Nerve Finance has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and $469,818.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00641235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00033589 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

