Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
NSRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average is $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $92.47 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The firm has a market cap of $317.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
