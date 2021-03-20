Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average is $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $92.47 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The firm has a market cap of $317.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 58,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

