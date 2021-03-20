Nestree (EGG) Trading Up 58.7% This Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $16.69 million and $6.91 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,829.83 or 1.00127716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00037096 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00075475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003449 BTC.

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

