Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 143.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.27.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.00 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

