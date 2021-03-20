Neural Protocol (NRP) Price Down 13.8% This Week

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $66,862.66 and approximately $711.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neural Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neural Protocol

NRP is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

