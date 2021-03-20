Neutrino Dollar 1-Day Volume Tops $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

