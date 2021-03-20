Neutrino Dollar (USDN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00152583 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.