Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $178.00 million and $1.10 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00455271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00066398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00141902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00060217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.20 or 0.00681612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00074745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 177,036,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,035,674 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

