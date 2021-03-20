Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.67% of Nevro worth $39,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after purchasing an additional 238,308 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Nevro by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 204,465 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,034,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $20,539,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Nevro by 20.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,737,000 after acquiring an additional 126,162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $142.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

