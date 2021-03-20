New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.55% of New Residential Investment worth $22,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.05 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

