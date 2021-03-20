New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.15. 9,669,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 579,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

