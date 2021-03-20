Newscrypto Market Cap Hits $37.57 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $37.57 million and $866,605.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 75% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.99 or 0.00456541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00066087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00139308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00060955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00672013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00074672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.