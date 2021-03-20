NEXT (NEXT) Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $36,168.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NEXT has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.73 or 0.00344057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003971 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.