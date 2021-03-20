NextDAO Price Hits $0.0030 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $5.51 million and $161,351.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.20 or 0.00457515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00138763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00060674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00665083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00074885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,906,506,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,866,274,003 tokens. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

Buying and Selling NextDAO

