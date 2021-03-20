NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Cap Achieves $3.24 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $1.29 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox token can now be bought for approximately $143.55 or 0.00246674 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.28 or 0.00452424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00063633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00141464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00665819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00073609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

