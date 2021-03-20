NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $2,357.61 or 0.03963220 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $53,488.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.29 or 0.00456053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00139748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.83 or 0.00657001 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00074811 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 550 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

