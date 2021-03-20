NFTX Trading Down 20.3% This Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. NFTX has a market cap of $105.25 million and $4.54 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $230.98 or 0.00396393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.34 or 0.00455350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00142301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00059737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.88 or 0.00698257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073357 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 455,660 coins.

