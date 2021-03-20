Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) versus U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Financial Analysis

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nine Energy Service and U.S. Well Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.12 -$217.75 million $0.32 9.69 U.S. Well Services $514.76 million 0.18 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.73

U.S. Well Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nine Energy Service. U.S. Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of U.S. Well Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of U.S. Well Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and U.S. Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29% U.S. Well Services -83.03% -154.88% -21.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nine Energy Service and U.S. Well Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 4 0 0 2.00 U.S. Well Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nine Energy Service currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than U.S. Well Services.

Volatility and Risk

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.74, indicating that its stock price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Well Services has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nine Energy Service beats U.S. Well Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

