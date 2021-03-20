NIX (NIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $103,090.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One NIX token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 85.2% higher against the dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $20.98 million and approximately $103,090.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,366.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.08 or 0.03124782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.62 or 0.00344672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $551.27 or 0.00928580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.44 or 0.00398277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.29 or 0.00357592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00264899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00021512 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,947,830 tokens. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

