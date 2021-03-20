NKN (NKN) One Day Volume Hits $43.17 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One NKN token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $120.66 million and $43.17 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NKN has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NKN Token Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 tokens. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

