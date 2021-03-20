Node Runners (NDR) Market Cap Hits $6.68 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Node Runners token can currently be bought for $292.06 or 0.00498647 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $421,688.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.42 or 0.00458285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00065134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00142024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00060492 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.25 or 0.00707278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00074237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Node Runners Token Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,860 tokens. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars.

