Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,269 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ameren by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ameren by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after buying an additional 138,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after buying an additional 37,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ameren by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,518,000 after buying an additional 113,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 646.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

