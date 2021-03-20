Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE ETR opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.54.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.