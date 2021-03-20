Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 391.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 400,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 350,311 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $153.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $88.14 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

