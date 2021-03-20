Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 990 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DTE Energy by 99.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after buying an additional 352,858 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DTE Energy by 82.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after buying an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

NYSE DTE opened at $129.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $135.60. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average is $121.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

