Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,930,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,137,000.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

