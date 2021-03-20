Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 26,904 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.54% of Encore Capital Group worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECPG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 37,626 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 85.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,175,000 after buying an additional 219,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,310,000.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $39.97 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

