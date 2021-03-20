Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 7,558 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Western Digital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Western Digital by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,566,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,758,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.58 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.65.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

