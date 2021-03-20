Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $653.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $684.10 and its 200 day moving average is $725.74. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

