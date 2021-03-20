Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Qualys worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $8,922,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Qualys by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $76.24 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $718,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,619,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

