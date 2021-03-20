Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.35% of Gibraltar Industries worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

