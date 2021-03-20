Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Acadia Healthcare worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

