Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Prologis by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,104,000 after acquiring an additional 984,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Prologis by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,247,000 after acquiring an additional 532,635 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,560,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,340,000 after acquiring an additional 445,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

