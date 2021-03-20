Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $124.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

