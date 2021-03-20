Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Chemed worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $452.37 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

