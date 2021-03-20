Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.38 Million Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.23% of EVERTEC worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in EVERTEC by 40.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 169,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.