Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.53 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CASY stock opened at $207.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $213.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

