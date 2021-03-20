Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.18% of Watts Water Technologies worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,543 shares of company stock worth $5,602,109. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

