Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Proofpoint worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PFPT opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average is $117.38. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,801. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.68.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

