Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7 Million Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.39% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,527,000 after buying an additional 90,019 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 50,198 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

PIPR stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $124.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

