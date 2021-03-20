Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,333 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of FireEye worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth about $137,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of FEYE opened at $19.71 on Friday. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,346 shares of company stock worth $3,150,116. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.