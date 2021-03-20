Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after buying an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,066,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,480,000 after purchasing an additional 78,190 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

SWK opened at $196.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $199.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

