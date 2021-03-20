Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of Texas Pacific Land worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

TPL opened at $1,675.45 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $295.05 and a 12 month high of $1,710.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,143.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.11.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 227 shares of company stock valued at $197,321 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

