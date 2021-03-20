Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.41% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $511,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 97,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,695 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $159.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -161.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

