Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $6.61 Million in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Novavax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total value of $652,764.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $31,937.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,335.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,131. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $228.25 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

