Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.35% of Herman Miller worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $41.81 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $44.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.