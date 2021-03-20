Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of HMS worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HMS by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 104,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HMS by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HMS by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of HMS by 12.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HMS by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HMS alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMSY. SVB Leerink lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Guggenheim lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.64 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.