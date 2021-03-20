Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Omnicell worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth $349,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMCL stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.28.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

